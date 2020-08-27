Gajendra Shekhawat and Goa CM discuss implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Minister of Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with Chief Minister of Goa Shri Pramod Sawant through video conferencing today to discuss the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State. Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is under implementation in partnership with States to provide drinking water to every rural household of the country. The objective of the Mission is universal coverage i.e. every family in the village gets tap water connection in their households.

Jal Jeevan Mission's vision is to ensure that every rural household has drinking water supply inadequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long -term basis at affordable service delivery charges leading to improvement in living standards of rural communities. To assist, empower and facilitate States in implementation of the participatory rural water supply strategy, water security & building water infrastructure, Ministry of Jal Shakti is reviewing the progress regularly.

Goa is planning 100% tap connections to all households by 2020-21. Out of 2.6 lakh households in the State, 2.29 lakh households have household tap connections. In 2019-20, the State could provide only 1025 household tap connections. In 2020-21, 4,500 households provided with tap connections so far.

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti had a detailed discussion on the progress of the mission in the State with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister assured to provide household tap connections to remaining households in rural areas of the State.

The Union Minister mentioned that Union Government led by Prime Minister is committed to providing all assistance to the State Government to achieve the goal of the mission. The Minister stated that providing potable water is a national priority for the Government. He stated that expeditious implementation of JJM will ensure that people living in rural areas will get potable water in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality on regular basis in their households on a long-term basis; thus, ensuring our mothers, sisters and daughters a well-deserved 'ease of living' and dignified life.

The Minister requested Goa Chief Minister to work in a 'campaign mode' and enable the households of marginalised sections of society with tap connections. Shri Shekhawat urged that priority should be given on saturating villages in water-scarce areas and aspirational districts, SC/ ST dominated villages/ habitations & Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana villages.

The minister of Jal Shakti emphasized on the strengthening of existing drinking water sources to ensure the long-term sustainability of drinking water supply systems through the convergence of various programmes like MGNREGS, JJM, SBM (G), 15th FC Grants to PRIs, District Mineral Development Fund, CAMPA, CSR Fund, Local Area Development Fund, etc.

It was also emphasised the need for source strengthening and greywater management in each village. Sensor-based IoT solutions can be started in the State on a pilot basis to measure and monitor water supply in villages. The minister also raised his concerns over high operation & maintenance cost of water supply in the State. It was further requested to open the water testing laboratories for the public so that people can test the water at a reasonable rate.

It was highlighted that Goa can become a model state in public utility for water service delivery by assuring regular water supply and also ensuring responsive grievance redressal system.

(With Inputs from PIB)