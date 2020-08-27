Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gajendra Shekhawat and Goa CM discuss implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is under implementation in partnership with States to provide drinking water to every rural household of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:38 IST
Gajendra Shekhawat and Goa CM discuss implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission
The Union Minister of Jal Shakti had a detailed discussion on the progress of the mission in the State with the Chief Minister. Image Credit: Flickr

Minister of Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with Chief Minister of Goa Shri Pramod Sawant through video conferencing today to discuss the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State. Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is under implementation in partnership with States to provide drinking water to every rural household of the country. The objective of the Mission is universal coverage i.e. every family in the village gets tap water connection in their households.

Jal Jeevan Mission's vision is to ensure that every rural household has drinking water supply inadequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long -term basis at affordable service delivery charges leading to improvement in living standards of rural communities. To assist, empower and facilitate States in implementation of the participatory rural water supply strategy, water security & building water infrastructure, Ministry of Jal Shakti is reviewing the progress regularly.

Goa is planning 100% tap connections to all households by 2020-21. Out of 2.6 lakh households in the State, 2.29 lakh households have household tap connections. In 2019-20, the State could provide only 1025 household tap connections. In 2020-21, 4,500 households provided with tap connections so far.

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti had a detailed discussion on the progress of the mission in the State with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister assured to provide household tap connections to remaining households in rural areas of the State.

The Union Minister mentioned that Union Government led by Prime Minister is committed to providing all assistance to the State Government to achieve the goal of the mission. The Minister stated that providing potable water is a national priority for the Government. He stated that expeditious implementation of JJM will ensure that people living in rural areas will get potable water in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality on regular basis in their households on a long-term basis; thus, ensuring our mothers, sisters and daughters a well-deserved 'ease of living' and dignified life.

The Minister requested Goa Chief Minister to work in a 'campaign mode' and enable the households of marginalised sections of society with tap connections. Shri Shekhawat urged that priority should be given on saturating villages in water-scarce areas and aspirational districts, SC/ ST dominated villages/ habitations & Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana villages.

The minister of Jal Shakti emphasized on the strengthening of existing drinking water sources to ensure the long-term sustainability of drinking water supply systems through the convergence of various programmes like MGNREGS, JJM, SBM (G), 15th FC Grants to PRIs, District Mineral Development Fund, CAMPA, CSR Fund, Local Area Development Fund, etc.

It was also emphasised the need for source strengthening and greywater management in each village. Sensor-based IoT solutions can be started in the State on a pilot basis to measure and monitor water supply in villages. The minister also raised his concerns over high operation & maintenance cost of water supply in the State. It was further requested to open the water testing laboratories for the public so that people can test the water at a reasonable rate.

It was highlighted that Goa can become a model state in public utility for water service delivery by assuring regular water supply and also ensuring responsive grievance redressal system.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO: broad population COVID-19 testing not always useful

Testing for COVID-19 infections and a fast turnaround for results are critical for controlling the pandemic, but broad-based population tests are not always useful, officials at the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Maria Van Kerk...

Virgin Atlantic to start Pakistan flights

Virgin Atlantic will in December start services between Britain and Pakistan, where local airlines face a ban on flying to most European destinations due to a scandal over unqualified pilots. Virgin, 51 owned by Richard Bransons Virgin Grou...

SBI chief hopes for lesser number of debt recast requests from corporates

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said he hopes for lessser number of requests for one-time restructuring of loans from corporates. Earlier this month, RBI allowed one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loa...

Arteta 'pretty confident' about new deal for Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new contract after holding talks with the club, manager Mikel Arteta said Thursday. The 31-year-old Aubameyang, who has been Arsenals top scorer for the last two seasons, is ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020