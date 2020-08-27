Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA refutes Delhi govt's allegations of not allowing to increase per day COVID testing limit

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday strongly refuted allegations levelled by the Delhi government who had claimed that the Union Home Ministry is not allowing them to increase per day COVID-19 testing limit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:14 IST
MHA refutes Delhi govt's allegations of not allowing to increase per day COVID testing limit
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday strongly refuted allegations levelled by the Delhi government who had claimed that the Union Home Ministry is not allowing them to increase per day COVID-19 testing limit. In a series of tweets, MHA said, "The allegation raised in the letter of the Health Minister of Delhi Govt dated August 27, 2020, which is addressed to Union Home Secretary, to the effect that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Govt officers not to increase testing in Delhi is false and baseless."

"In this context, it may be recalled that it was after the intervention of the Union Home Minister that the daily tests in Delhi, which were averaging around 4,000 per day till mid June, 2020, have gone up to around 18-20,000 per day in a calibrated manner," MHA briefed in detail in another tweet. MHA asserted that the coronavirus crisis in Delhi has improved due to the enhanced testing following the intervention of the Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been possible due to this enhanced testing and other containment measures. The letter of the Delhi Health Minister has annexed a note of the officers of the Delhi Govt. It may be noted that this note has made no mention whatsoever of any instruction of MHA on the matter of increase in testing in Delhi," MHA said further, via tweets. Union Home Ministry has said that the note has only proposed that the views of an Expert Committee headed by Dr VK Paul may be taken on the proposed enhancement of testing in Delhi, for technical guidance on various issues such as a mix of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen, categories of geographical areas and demographics etc.

"As such, any allegation that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Government for not to increase testing in Delhi is absolute without any basis," MHA added. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had alleged that MHA was putting pressure on the Delhi government officers not to increase the per day COVID testing limit. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks end lower as weak earnings weigh

London stocks ended Thursday on the back foot as earning updates from firms like Rolls-Royce underlined the extent of corporate damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, while Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powells speech brought few surp...

Stop `media trial' in Sushant case, petition urges High Court

A petition filed in the Bombay High Court has sought a direction to news channels and others to postpone the media trial in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide, saying it could hamper the probe. The plea, filed on Wednesday, is yet to be ta...

Arunachal govt to request Centre to de-cadre IAS posts of deputy commissioners: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government will soon request the Centre to de-cadre IAS posts of deputy commissioner in 22 districts of the state to open up promotional avenues for state civil service...

Vistara to show new yoga-based flight safety video in its A321neo, B787-9 aircraft

Vistara from Thursday onwards will introduce a new flight safety video in its A321neo and B787-9 aircraft that will combine necessary safety instructions demonstrated through various Yoga asanas, the airline said. The key objective of the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020