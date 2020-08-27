Left Menu
Punjab CM to approach village heads to ensure enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocol

As coronavirus cases see an upswing in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he would be writing to village heads to ensure the enforcement of safety protocol to check the spread of the infection.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:22 IST
As coronavirus cases see an upswing in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he would be writing to village heads to ensure the enforcement of safety protocol to check the spread of the infection. He was reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the northern state with top officials and health/medical experts through video conferencing.

"Given the spread of the pandemic in rural areas of the state now, I will be writing to all village sarpanch to ensure all due precautions and enforcement of safety protocols," Singh said. The chief minister also directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to strictly enforce closure of liquor vends in cities and towns by 6.30 pm, as per the existing guidelines, to check the escalating cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The infection tally in the state has crossed the 46,000-mark with more than 1,200 fatalities, with projection of further spike in cases in the coming weeks. “The liquor shops will remain open till 10 pm in rural areas for now, as per the guidelines in force till August 31, after which the decision will be reviewed and new guidelines issued accordingly,” Singh said.

The CM's order came amid reports of liquor shops in cities staying open way past the 6.30 pm closure time for other shops. Pointing out that Punjab was at the bottom of the list of 10 states with the highest COVID-19 cases, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the fatality rate was a matter of concern. The state, however, was preparing for the surge with the support of private hospitals, she said.

The official said the state government had so far received only Rs 101 crore from the Centre for COVID-19 expenses, for which utilisation certificate had been sent to them, an official release said. She said another Rs 30 crore was expected soon, it said.

Among the four major cities, Amritsar was showing a constant number (of COVID-19 cases), Patiala was stabilising, while Jalandhar and Ludhiana had in fact shown a decline. The last two days had shown decline in patients at the DMC and Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, the release said. Cities and towns like Kapurthala, Muktsar, Mohali and Nawanshahr were, however, seeing an increase in cases, it said.

Meanwhile, DGP Dinkar Gupta suggested carrying the closures forward, with gyms staying closed in the state and restaurants being allowed only for home delivery. Use of disposable cups and plates should be encouraged and a campaign should be launched against self-medication, he said. The top cop disclosed that the Punjab Police had so far lost 11 officers to the disease, with 1,600 active cases, eight serious patients and one in critical condition.

