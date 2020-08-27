J&K govt approves upgradation of arterial Mughal Road

The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council on Thursday approved a proposal for upgradation and improvement of Mughal Road – the alternative route connecting the Kashmir valley with the Jammu region, an official spokesman said. The council which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the upgradation, improvement and resurfacing of the road at an estimated cost of Rs 47.41 crore for a total length of 84.11 kilometres, the spokesman said.

He said the decision of the council is aimed at proper upkeep/maintenance of the road to check avoidable loss of human life in various road accidents and ensuring smooth vehicular movement. In recent years with the route serving as an alternate link between Jammu and Srinagar, Mughal Road has gained significance by reducing the distance and travel time between Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu region and Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir region, the spokesman added.