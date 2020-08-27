Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 12 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Phase 5 of this mission will be completed on August 31. In this phase, around 900 international flights have been operated from 22 different countries reaching 23 airports across India, he said at an online media briefing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:55 IST
Over 12 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 12 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Phase 5 of this mission will be completed on August 31.

In this phase, around 900 international flights have been operated from 22 different countries reaching 23 airports across India, he said at an online media briefing. "As on August 26, more than 12 lakh Indians stranded abroad have been repatriated by different modes under the Vande Bharat Mission," Srivastava said.

Noting that phase six of the mission is scheduled to begin on September 1, he said based on an assessment of demand by Indian missions and posts abroad, flights are being scheduled by Air India group and private carriers. Bubble arrangements with different countries will continue as per schedule in the next phase too, he added. An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement with a set of regulations and restrictions in which the carriers of the two countries can operate international flights.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Edelweiss sells 51 pc stake in wealth management arm to PAG Partners for Rs 2,200 cr

The Edelweiss Group, which runs the countrys second largest wealth management business, on Thursday sold 51 per cent stake in the vertical to private equity firm PAG Partners for Rs 2,200 crore. The transaction is part of its planned deme...

Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, Turkey to hold military drills in east Med

Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, hours after Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.NATO ...

COVID-19: Total recoveries cross 2.5 million, India conducts nearly 3.9 cr tests so far

While more than 2.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the country, Indias testing speed is also scoring a new high by each passing day. The country has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than...

Mali's deposed president returns home under tight security

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned home after being detained for 10 days by the ruling military junta that staged a coup detat last week, a family member said Thursday. Keita was detained by the military on Aug. 18 when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020