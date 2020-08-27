Left Menu
Dismissal of hate speech case against BJP MPs ‘unfair judicial process’: CPI(M) leader

A Delhi court had on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Karat seeking lodging of FIRs against the BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on the grounds that “no previous sanction was obtained by the complainants from competent authority to prosecute the respondents for the offences alleged in the complaint” since both of them are Lok Sabha MPs. “This is an unfair judicial process which has resulted in excusing those who make hate speeches even where there is prima facie evidence,” the CPI(M) leader said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:56 IST
Dismissal of hate speech case against BJP MPs ‘unfair judicial process’: CPI(M) leader

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday said the dismissal of a hate speech case against BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma was an “unfair judicial process” resulting in excusing those who make hate speeches even where there is prima facie evidence against them. A Delhi court had on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Karat seeking lodging of FIRs against the BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on the grounds that “no previous sanction was obtained by the complainants from competent authority to prosecute the respondents for the offences alleged in the complaint” since both of them are Lok Sabha MPs.

“This is an unfair judicial process which has resulted in excusing those who make hate speeches even where there is prima facie evidence,” the CPI(M) leader said in a statement. She also questioned the grounds on which her petition was dismissed.

“… Now that HC asked the magistrate to dispose off the application, at this stage to rule that prior sanction even to direct registration of an FIR is required under Section 196 of CrPC is most surprising…” the statement added. Karat had mentioned in her plea that at the Rithala rally here, Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, had on January 27 egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan – “shoot the traitors” – after lashing out at anti-CAA protesters.

In the application, she had mentioned that Verma had on January 28 allegedly made incendiary comments against the anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh. PTI ASG SRY

