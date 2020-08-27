Man shot dead in Delhi for intervening in fight

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead when he tried to intervene in a fight between two groups at a birthday party in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Sarai Rohilla area. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Tawarak. He used to stitch car covers, they said.

At the birthday party, two groups got into an argument. When Tawarak tried to intervene in the fight, one Shanu allegedly shot him in his neck, a senior police officer said. Police are trying to nab those involved in the incident, the officer said.