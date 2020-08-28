Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Police raids ex-DGP Sumedh Saini's house in Chandigarh

The former Punjab DGP was booked in the month of May this year in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, who was a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991, according to the FIR.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:22 IST
Punjab Police raids ex-DGP Sumedh Saini's house in Chandigarh

A Punjab Police team raided the house of former state DGP Sumedh Singh Saini here in the early hours of Friday in a case related to the disappearance of a person after a terrorist attack on him in Chandigarh in 1991. However, Saini was not found there, officials said.

The raid was launched a day after a Mohali court reserved its order on an anticipatory bail plea filed by the former Punjab Director General of Police in this case. On August 21, the court had allowed the Punjab Police to add a murder charge against Saini in the case.

The move came after two former Chandigarh police personnel, who are also co-accused, turned approver in the disappearance case. The former Punjab DGP was booked in the month of May this year in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, who was a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991, according to the FIR. Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Balwant Multani's brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar.

The case was registered against them under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station in Mohali..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to Centre on PIL to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at state level

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response on a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at the state level as Hindus are in a minority in 10 states. A bench headed by Justice S K Kau...

Anti-government protesters in Thailand tussle with police

Anti-government protesters tussled with police in the Thai capital on Friday as 15 of their movement leaders turned up at a police station to answer a summons linked to demonstrations denouncing the crackdown. About 130 supporters joined th...

Mukherjee still in deep coma, but haemodynamically stable: Doctors

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Armys Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday. A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pre...

Top Philippine diplomat recommends scrapping deals with blacklisted China firms

The Philippines foreign minister said on Friday he would recommend the government terminates deals with Chinese firms blacklisted by the United States for their roles in constructing and militarising artificial South China Sea islands.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020