Eight people involved in vehicle thefts arrested in Greater Noida

Eight suspected robbers involved in mobile phone and vehicle thefts have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida since Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Five accused were held in Dadri police station area on Friday morning, and a stolen car was recovered, the police said.

They were identified as Nikhil Kumar, Kailash Chand Sharma, Sandeep, Inder Raj alias Mohit, and Aazaad, all natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district, a police spokesperson said. Besides the car, 10 stolen mobile phones of various brands were also recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.

An illegal firearm and three knives were seized too, the police said. In a separate incident, Dadri police on Thursday evening arrested another gang of three men allegedly involved in thefts of two-wheelers in the NCR, the spokesperson said.

They were identified as Sonu Singh, a native of Shamli district, Akash Sharma and Ankit, both Greater Noida residents, the official said. Three stolen motorcycles – registered in Noida, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr district – were recovered from their possession, besides a dismantled two-wheeler bearing a chassis number registered in Haryana, the official added.

Separate FIRs have been lodged in both the cases, and further proceedings are underway, the police said..