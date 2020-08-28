Left Menu
Development News Edition

R.K.Singh graces ceremony of 6th Foundation Day of AREAS

Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of the States (AREAS) has been formed on MNRE initiative to interact and learn from each other’s experiences and also share their best practices and knowledge regarding technologies and schemes/programmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:48 IST
R.K.Singh graces ceremony of 6th Foundation Day of AREAS
Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy is the Patron of the Association and Secretary, MNRE is the ex-officio President of the Association. Image Credit: ANI

Shri R.K.Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy and the ex-officio Patron of Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS) graced the ceremony of 6th Foundation Day of AREAS on 27th August 2020 through online platform. He launched AREAS website www.areas.org.in and also Telephone Directory of AREAS.

While talking about the future of Renewable Energy, Shri Singh said, "Renewable energy is economically viable today. The only rider is storage.

Prices of storage will come down over time. We should bring down storage prices by increasing demand and putting up more manufacturing facilities. Once that happens the transition to renewables will be faster. More and more future projects will have storage with them. I propose to have RPO for round the clock renewable energy which will encourage storage." He added that AREAS as a mission should take activities like launching a communication plan including hoardings, radio/tv spots encouraging the consumption of electricity through renewables. We will have to make people aware that this will bring down their expenses on electricity and it is good for the environment. For this Ministry can provide additional corpus fund to AREAS. AREAS should organize brainstorming sessions at least once in a quarter to discuss issues of the renewable energy sector and come out with possible innovative solutions.

Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of the States (AREAS) has been formed on MNRE initiative to interact and learn from each other's experiences and also share their best practices and knowledge regarding technologies and schemes/programmes. The AREAS got registered under the Society Registration Act 1860 on 27 August 2014. Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy is the Patron of the Association and Secretary, MNRE is the ex-officio President of the Association. All SNAs (State Nodal Agencies) are the member of the Association.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pilgrimage to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine performed in Kashmir amid COVID curbs

The annual yatra to high-altitude Harmukh Gangbal lake, which Kashmiri Pandits consider as the abode of Lord Shiva, has been performed in Central Kashmir Himalayas amid curtailment due to COVID-19. The yatra started from Naranag on August 2...

Congress holds protests against Centre's decision to conduct NEET-JEE exams in Sept amid COVID-19

The members of Congress party and its student wing National Students Union of India NSUI, on Friday held protests across the country against the Centres decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations in September and demanded the Centre to p...

COVID-19: Malls and shops to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends in Haryana

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier. The new order, how...

14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue held

The 14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue DPD was held via video conferencing here today. It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Permanent Secretary Defence, Singapore Mr Chan Heng Kee.Both sides held discussions on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020