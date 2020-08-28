Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilgrimage to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine performed in Kashmir amid COVID curbs

This year, the yatra size was also curtailed due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic", Vice-President of Harmukh Gangbal Ganga Trust (HGGT), King C Bharati said. The team members of the HGGT performed yagna at the Harmukh Gangbal lake, which is located around 14,500 feet above the sea level in the Harmukh mountain range.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:14 IST
Pilgrimage to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine performed in Kashmir amid COVID curbs

The annual yatra to high-altitude Harmukh Gangbal lake, which Kashmiri Pandits consider as the abode of Lord Shiva, has been performed in Central Kashmir Himalayas amid curtailment due to COVID-19. "The yatra started from Naranag on August 24 and team members had to trek to Harmukh Gangbal lake. This year, the yatra size was also curtailed due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic", Vice-President of Harmukh Gangbal Ganga Trust (HGGT), King C Bharati said.

The team members of the HGGT performed yagna at the Harmukh Gangbal lake, which is located around 14,500 feet above the sea level in the Harmukh mountain range. "The lake is also known as Harmukh Ganga. The Harmukh mountain is also know as The Kailash of Kashmir. The yatra returned to Jammu today", he said.

Rajiv Pandita, a member of the yatra team, said it began on August 24 and  culminated on August 28. "The yatra was conducted under tight security. The Gangbal yatra was revived after 200 years on June 2009", Pandita said. The holy mace was taken to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine and mahayagya of Mata Gangeshori was held amid vedic mantras.

While over 450 people had performed the pilgrimage last year, this time only 12 pilgrims were allowed due to the pandemic. The pilgrims braved incessant rains, chanting slogan of "Jai Maa Gange and Har Har Mahadev " during the yatra this year.

The HGGT thanked Divisional commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Commander Sector 3, DC Ganderbal, Commanding officer 24 RR, SSP Ganderbal for smooth conduct of the yatra..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC stays telecast of Sudarshan TV programme on Muslim 'infiltration' in government services

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme titled Bindas Bol, whose latest promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government servic...

UK transport minister: "It is now safe to return to work"

Britains government is urging people to return to their offices and workplaces to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.Our central message is pretty straightforward we are sayin...

Brits flock to Portugal's Algarve as quarantine rules lifted, airport struggles

Portugal is sending border control reinforcements to an airport in the sunny Algarve as authorities struggle to cope with a surge in arrivals of British tourists after quarantine rules were lifted last week.The decision to send more officer...

SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday said it has integrated YONO Krishi platform with governments first online horticultural seed portal to facilitate delivery of high quality seeds at farmers doorsteps. YONO Krishi integrates with ICA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020