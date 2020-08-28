Left Menu
UP chief secy finds 90 pc officials absent in cooperative dept, disciplinary action to follow

The chief secretary reached the Sahkarita Bhawan in the morning for a surprise inspection where most of the officials were not present in the office, a release issued by his office said. The absence of a majority of employees in the office shows that there is no discipline and administrative control for which responsibility would be fixed, the release stated.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:21 IST
UP chief secy finds 90 pc officials absent in cooperative dept, disciplinary action to follow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Friday carried out a surprise inspection at the headquarters of the cooperative department here and found 90 per cent staff not at work. The chief secretary reached the Sahkarita Bhawan in the morning for a surprise inspection where most of the officials were not present in the office, a release issued by his office said.

The absence of a majority of employees in the office shows that there is no discipline and administrative control for which responsibility would be fixed, the release stated. Disciplinary action as well as salary cut would be affected against those found missing, it said quoting the chief secretary.

The sudden visit to the office comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed all senior officials to carry out such inspections in government offices and ensure that matters related to people's problems are resolved, it added..

