Al Badr district commander among terrorists neutralised in Shopian district encounter: IGP Vijay Kumar

An Al Badr district commander and another terrorist, who had abducted and killed the Sarpanch of Khanmoh, were neutralised in Shopian district encounter on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:21 IST
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

An Al Badr district commander and another terrorist, who had abducted and killed the Sarpanch of Khanmoh, were neutralised in Shopian district encounter on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. IGP Kumar said, " Al Badr district commander Shakoor Parray and another terrorist Suhail Bhat who had abducted and killed Khanmoh's Sarpanch were neutralised in today's encounter."

According to the Indian Army, a terrorist surrendered while four were killed in an ongoing encounter in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday. The Indian Army recovered two AK-47s and three pistols during the encounter.

A joint operation is in progress, the Indian Army added. Earlier today, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian district. (ANI)

