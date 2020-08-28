Work on replica of Lord Balaji shrine in PM s constituency to begin after COVID-19 situation is normal

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Friday decided to start work on a multi crore replica of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, immediately after the situation brought about by COVID-19 returns to normal. Y V Subba Reddy, chairman of TTD, which governs the famous hill shrine at nearby Tirumala, said that the TTD, along with Varanasi, would also begin construction of such temples in Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai and Chennai.

"Due to "Adhika Masam" (extra month) this year with 13 months that fall once in three years against the usual 12 months in the traditional Hindu lunar calendar, two Brahmotsavams, lasting nine days each, will be held this year," he said. The first Brahmotsavam would be in September and the other, called Navaratri Brahmotsavam, in October, he said.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the first Brahmotsavam would be conducted without the participation of devotees, while TTD has not yet taken a decision on the matter for the second Brahmotsavam, he said..