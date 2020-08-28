Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Valour wall' of gallantry winning CRPF officers to be inaugurated

A 'valour wall' depicting the names of gallantry award winning CRPF officers will be inaugurated at the forces' training academy in Gurgaon on Saturday, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Police is the other organisation. "The valour wall will be inaugurated by force chief A P Maheshwari at the officers training academy in Gurgaon on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:45 IST
'Valour wall' of gallantry winning CRPF officers to be inaugurated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 'valour wall' depicting the names of gallantry award winning CRPF officers will be inaugurated at the forces' training academy in Gurgaon on Saturday, officials said. The country's largest paramilitary force is among the top two police organizations in the country that has bagged the maximum gallantry medals over the last decade. Jammu and Kashmir Police is the other organization.

"The valour wall will be inaugurated by force chief A P Maheshwari at the officers training academy in Gurgaon on Saturday. This is a tribute to all the officers who passed out from this academy and the led from the front even making the supreme sacrifice of their life in the line of duty," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said. He said the names of over 130 officers and five who were killed in action will be inscribed on the wall. These officers have passed out from the academy since it was established in October 2005, Dhinakaran said.

The force will also mark the National Sports Day on August 29 by holding volleyball matches at 1,600 locations with a reduced team strength in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Seed dispersal through drones event will also be held at a chosen patch in the Aravalli mountain ranges as the academy is located on its foothills, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manufacturing defect leads Boeing to ground several 787 jets

Manufacturing defect leads Boeing to ground several 787 jets....

India co-sponsors UN resolution calling for greater participation of women in peacekeeping forces

India, one of the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, has co-sponsored a Security Council resolution that calls for full, effective and meaningful participation of women personnel in peacekeeping operations. Indias Per...

Waterlogging in several areas after rains in Delhi

Heavy rains in Delhi on Friday led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, according to municipal reports. In north Delhi, waterlogging took place at seven different locations in areas, including Karala, Burari and Prem Nagar.Trees fe...

MPs to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before start of Monsoon Session: LS Speaker

MPs will be asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday. Besides MPs, parliament staff and media personnel, among other entra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020