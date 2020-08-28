'Valour wall' of gallantry winning CRPF officers to be inaugurated

A 'valour wall' depicting the names of gallantry award winning CRPF officers will be inaugurated at the forces' training academy in Gurgaon on Saturday, officials said. The country's largest paramilitary force is among the top two police organizations in the country that has bagged the maximum gallantry medals over the last decade. Jammu and Kashmir Police is the other organization.

"The valour wall will be inaugurated by force chief A P Maheshwari at the officers training academy in Gurgaon on Saturday. This is a tribute to all the officers who passed out from this academy and the led from the front even making the supreme sacrifice of their life in the line of duty," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said. He said the names of over 130 officers and five who were killed in action will be inscribed on the wall. These officers have passed out from the academy since it was established in October 2005, Dhinakaran said.

The force will also mark the National Sports Day on August 29 by holding volleyball matches at 1,600 locations with a reduced team strength in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Seed dispersal through drones event will also be held at a chosen patch in the Aravalli mountain ranges as the academy is located on its foothills, the spokesperson said.