Senior IAS officers Renu Sharma, Rajeev Verma get new postings

In a bureaucratic reshuffle in the Delhi government on Friday, senior IAS officers Renu Sharma and Rajeev Verma, who were suspended by the Centre during the COVID-19 lockdown, got new postings

Sharma, a 1988 batch officer, has been posted as additional chief secretary in the urban development department, while Verma will take charge of the vigilance department as principal secretary, according to an order issued by the services department

Education secretary Manisha Saxena has been transferred and posted as transport commissioner. H Rajesh Prasad will be principal secretary education with the additional charge of higher education and training and technical education, the order stated.