Retd soldier opens fire in air to scare away youth celebrating Ganesh idol immersion; held

A retired soldier was held on Friday after he allegedly opened fire in the air amid a heated argument with youth who were celebrating Ganesh idol immersion in Narsinghi area, Ganghadar, Inspector of Police, Narsinghi Police Station informed.

"Yesterday night at Shivam Elite Apartment under the Narsinghi Police Station limits, an argument broke out between the retired soldier and youths. The incident happened when youths were celebrating Ganesha idol immersion in Narsinghi area. The soldier opened fire in the air to scare away the youth. According to the complainant, two rounds were fired," Ganghadar said.

"A case has been registered and the retired officer has been arrested. Further investigation underway," he added. (ANI)