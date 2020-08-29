Left Menu
UP: Woman, her 10-year-old son drown in pond

A woman and her minor son drowned in a pond in Chauri area here on Saturday, police said. Nazareen (36) was washing clothes at Gotiya pond in Arjunganj village when her son Sarfaraz (10) accidentally slipped in the water body, they added. She tried to save him but also drowned while going to the deeper side of the pond, police said.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 29-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 14:45 IST
A woman and her minor son drowned in a pond in Chauri area here on Saturday, police said. Nazareen (36) was washing clothes at Gotiya pond in Arjunganj village when her son Sarfaraz (10) accidentally slipped in the water body, they added.

She tried to save him but also drowned while going to the deeper side of the pond, police said. Local residents brought them out and rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, they further said.

