Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman sells one-month-old granddaughter for Rs 1.1 lakh

Based on a complaint from the man, the Veenavanka police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the infant's grandmother and the alleged purchaser. The infant and her mother were sent to the child care centre at Karimnagar. Efforts were on to arrest the grandmother and the alleged purchaser, police added.PTI CORR SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:34 IST
Woman sells one-month-old granddaughter for Rs 1.1 lakh

A woman in Karimnagar district of Telangana allegedly sold her infant granddaughter for Rs 1.10 lakh, police said on Saturday. According to police, the infant's father got married about three years ago.

He was living in Hyderabad with his wife. The mans wife gave birth to a baby girl one month ago and she was staying at her mothers place at Veenavanka in the district, they said.

The mans mother-in-law allegedly sold the baby on Friday as she was in need of money, they said. After coming to know about the matter, the infant's father complained to the state government's Child Welfare Committee (CWC) yesterday.

The committee inquired about the issue and referred it to police, along with a report. Based on a complaint from the man, the Veenavanka police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the infant's grandmother and the alleged purchaser.

The infant and her mother were sent to the child care centre at Karimnagar. Efforts were on to arrest the grandmother and the alleged purchaser, police added.PTI CORR SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

None of most-used anti-hypertensives associated with increased risk of developing depression: Study

In a novel study from Denmark, researchers found that none of the 41 most common high blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression, while nine medications appeared to lower it. The study was published today in Hypertension, a...

COVID-19: Delhi again records highest single-day spike in cases in Aug; death count 4,404

Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the citys highest single-day spike here in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.71 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,404, authorities said. This is the hi...

Virgin River Season 2 will return to Netflix in 2020, official synopsis revealed

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed in December last year. The series was renewed for a 10-episode second season. Many fans are eager to know about the filming location of Virgin River including the facts and spoilers surrounding the second s...

UP: Returning home to Delhi, woman raped on private bus

A Delhi-based woman was allegedly raped while returning home on a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday, police said. The woman faced the ordeal after a crew member inside the bus assaulted her, the police said, while adding that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020