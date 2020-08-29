Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD didn't want to oppose Centre's ordinances: Amarinder on party's absence from assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder on Saturday alleged that the SAD took refuge in the coronavirus pandemic to stay away from the one-day assembly session as they did not want to be party to the resolution rejecting "anti-farmer ordinances" of the Centre.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:48 IST
SAD didn't want to oppose Centre's ordinances: Amarinder on party's absence from assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder on Saturday alleged that the SAD took refuge in the coronavirus pandemic to stay away from the one-day assembly session as they did not want to be party to the resolution rejecting "anti-farmer ordinances" of the Centre. Having supported the farm Ordinances as part of the NDA-ruled Centre, the Akalis could not afford to vote for the resolution and yet did not want to appear to be anti-farmer, alleged the CM in a statement here. In the circumstances, they found an “easy way out” in the guise of the coronavirus pandemic to stay away from Vidhan Sabha completely, he said.

The assembly on Friday had passed a resolution rejecting the farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre. These ordinances are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. “The Speaker and I had separately appealed to those MLAs who had come in contact with any infected legislators not to attend the session but not a single Akali member turned up for the session,” said the CM. It was clear that the Akalis were “running away”, he said, adding that at no point were Opposition MLAs asked not to attend and the appeal was for all members, including the ruling party.

In any case, if the Akalis are really so concerned about COVID and heeded the advice, then why are they continuing with their street protests despite my repeated pleas to all political parties not to indulge in such activities, which endanger the lives of our people, the CM asked. Singh also ridiculed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s demand for another session of the Vidhan Sabha next month when the state's COVID figures are projected to peak.

They could not attend a day's session because of coronavirus and want a full-fledged session at a time when the situation is expected to be worse, he remarked. He pointed out that despite several of its own ministers and MLAs testing positive, his government had decided to go ahead with the one-day session to meet the constitutional obligation as was being done by other states.

The SAD legislative party on Friday had urged Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to direct the Congress-led dispensation to reconvene the Vidhan Sabha next month to discuss burning issues. The opposition party had also accused the state government of using of COVID-19 as a pretext to “run away from facing the ire of people”.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Tour's COVID-19 exclusion rules toughened on odd race day one

French health authorities introduced stricter regulations for exclusions from the Tour de France in the event of coronavirus cases, hours before the race began in unusual conditions on Saturday. The governments interministerial crisis commi...

Tamil Nadu reports 6,352 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,15,590

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,352 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday, according to the state Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,15,590 in the state.Of which, there are 2,726 active cases, 7,137 deaths...

Arsenal defeat Liverpool on penalties to win FA Community Shield

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Saturday here at the Wembley Stadium. The normal 90 minutes action ended in a 1-1 draw, and as a result, the match went into a penalty shootout.FA Community Shiel...

None of most-used anti-hypertensives associated with increased risk of developing depression: Study

In a novel study from Denmark, researchers found that none of the 41 most common high blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression, while nine medications appeared to lower it. The study was published today in Hypertension, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020