UP: 55-year-old farmer dies by consuming poison

A 55-year-old farmer died on Saturday allegedly after consuming poison due to financial problems in a village here, police said. The body of Ilmuddin (55) was found in a sugarcane field in Purbaliyan village under Mansurpur police station limits in the district, they said. An empty bottle of sulphus poison was lying near the body.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on. According to his family, the farmer was worried about his financial situation. He had gone missing from his house two days ago.

Meanwhile, Sub-divisional Magistrate Inder Kant Dwivedi claimed that the deceased farmer did not have any outstanding bank loan..