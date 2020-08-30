Left Menu
UP double murder: Crime cases now being reported in 'safe, secure' areas, says Akhilesh

Now, the people of the state are telling stories to their children that sometime ago, there was law and order in the state," the former chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi. Today, the Union Home Ministry has also snatched the rights to impose lockdown from the states,” he tweeted in Hindi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 00:23 IST
The SP chief also attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases in the country. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, saying crime cases are now being reported in "safe and secure" areas of the state like Gautampalli where a double murder took place. According to police, a "depressed" minor daughter of a senior railway official allegedly shot dead her mother and brother at their residence in the high-security Gautampalli area, which is a few kilometres away from the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Now, crime has entered the so-called most secured and important area of Gautampalli with double murder. Now, the people of the state are telling stories to their children that some time ago, there was law and order in the state," the former chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi. The SP chief also attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases in the country.

"The BJP government is sitting silently, blindfolded in the case of uncontrolled corona, shattered economy and examinations. Today, the Union Home Ministry has also snatched the rights to impose lockdown from the states," he tweeted in Hindi. On Saturday, the Union Home Ministry issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12. In a significant directive, the Home Ministry said state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

