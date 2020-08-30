Left Menu
Minor daughter of railway official shoots mother, brother dead

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 06:28 IST
Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A juvenile daughter of a senior railway ministry official, who is posted in Delhi, shot dead her mother and teenage brother at their Railway colony house in Lucknow on Saturday, police said. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said they had received information that wife and son of senior railway officer RD Bajpayee who is posted in Delhi, have been shot dead.

"After investigation, it was found that it is the Railway officer's minor daughter who shot dead her mother and brother. She has confessed to the crime," he said. Pandey said the girl also inflicted several wounds on herself with razer.

He said she is in depression and will be sent to child protection home. A team of forensic officials also visited the spot. "Her father is on the way to Lucknow and other family members are here and the girl has confessed to the crime in front of them. She will be sent to child protection home," Pandey said.

Pandey said the girl fired three bullets--one on a washroom mirror where she had written "disqualified human" and two others on mother and brother. "The weapon used in the crime has been recovered on the basis of her disclosure," he added. (ANI)

