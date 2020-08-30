Andhra woman throws infant off from apartment, jumps to death in Guntur

A woman allegedly jumped off from the terrace of a five-storey building in Guntur here on Saturday after throwing down her 9-month-old baby, police said. The infant died on the spot while the woman died later at the hospital. According to the police, the woman's family has raised suspicions over the manner of death and an FIR has been lodged in connection with the case.

Pattabhipuram Police Station Sub Inspector Y Satyanarayana said the 29-year-old woman, Narra Manojna, a resident of Kamalesh Grand Apartments in Lakshmipuram of Guntur city first threw her daughter named Tulasi from the terrace of her building and then jumped off the five-storey building "This incident took place at around 8 PM on Saturday. While the baby girl died on the spot, the woman has died off at hospital," the police official said.

The mother of the deceased woman has given a complaint to the police. Police have registered a case of suspicious death under the provisions of relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have started an investigation into the matter. (ANI)