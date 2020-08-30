Heavy rains lead to flood-like situation in MP's Shajapur

Left Menu
Heavy downpour has resulted in a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur which has disrupted normal life here.

ANI | Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 09:24 IST
Visual from a flooded area in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Heavy downpour has resulted in a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur which has disrupted normal life here. Continuous spell of rain continues in Shajapur following which Parvati, Kalisindh, Nevaj, Jamghat and Lakhundar rivers are on spate.

The situation is such that water has started entering the houses here. People gripped with fear are forced to stay on the higher floors of their residences. Roads here have also been closed amid the prevailing flood-like situation and over 200 villages have lost connectivity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that floods have wreaked havoc in more than 394 villages across nine districts of Madhya Pradesh. So far, more than 7,000 people have been rescued and taken to safer places across the State. Moreover, the arrangement of food etc in the required quantity has been made in the relief camps.

In Chhindwara, five people who were stranded in flooded areas were air-lifted by helicopter while several villages in Hoshangabad, Sehore and Raisen districts have been flooded. "Our Army soldiers are also taking time to reach there. The roads are closed due to floods, but we are doing what is possible for the rescue operations. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have also been deployed for the relief work," said CM Chouhan.

"It is a time of crisis but we have to be patient. I myself have made my office a control room. I am constantly in touch with people. The administration is also ready. I will also sit in the office overnight. I request you not to panic. I appeal to all my social workers, youth colleagues, various organisations to join the administration in rescue and relief work in times of crisis," he added. The Chief Minister on Saturday held a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to pay full attention to the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours. He also directed officials to stay in touch with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in case of emergency situations, as per the CMO. The Chief Minister has directed the commissioners of Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, and Indore divisions to keep reviewing the situation. (ANI)

