Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) on the day of Ashura, saying nothing was more important to him than the values of truth and justice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 10:51 IST
PM Modi recalls martyrdom of Imam Hussain on day of Ashura
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) on the day of Ashura, saying nothing was more important to him than the values of truth and justice. "We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength to many," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram is celebrated as the annual commemoration of Imam Hussain's martyrdom. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on 10th Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq.

The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which to Shia Muslims is part of the Mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast during this day. (ANI)

