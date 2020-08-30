SHO suspended after video of him taking bribe goes viral

An SHO has been suspended after a video of him demanding bribe went viral on social media, a police official said here on Sunday. Senior Superintendent of Police (Badaun) Sankalp Sharma said a senior police official has been asked to probe the matter.

"A video of SHO Ughaiti Police Station, Rakesh Chauhan demanding bribe went viral on social media on Saturday," Sharma said. "The SHO was suspended after the contents of the video were found to be correct," he said.

Departmental action has been initiated against the SHO, the SSP added.