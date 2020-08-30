Left Menu
Senior commander among 3 LeT terrorists killed in J-K's Srinagar encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh

One senior commander among three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists was neutralised by security forces in an encounter at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:01 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh speaking to media in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

One senior commander among three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists was neutralised by security forces in an encounter at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday. "Yesterday at Pantha Chowk (Srinagar) check post, a bike-borne youth fired at personnel posted there. After a prolonged exchange of fire, three terrorists were neutralised. They were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), one of them was a senior commander. We will share the details of these terrorists later," Singh said while speaking to media here.

"One personnel--ASI Babu Ram--who was the part of various anti-terror operation has lost his life during the encounter. We pay our tributes to him. We salute his valour," he added. Floral tributes were paid to ASI Babu Ram who made supreme sacrifice for the nation while fighting against terrorists at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

According to the Kashmir Zone police, Babu Ram lost his life in the encounter which began after terrorists opened fire at a joint naka of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area. Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation. During the search, terrorists again opened fire upon the search parties, leading to an encounter, according to the police. (ANI)

