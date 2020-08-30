Flood water enters Pashupatinath Temple in MP

The Pashupatinath Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur was flooded on Sunday, after water from overflowing Shivna River entered the temple premises. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad and other districts.

He also called a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in the state today. In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to pay full attention to the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

Earlier in the day, he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. "I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," said Chief Minister Chouhan. (ANI)