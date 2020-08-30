66 more people test COVID-19 positive in UP’s Muzaffarnagar; active cases now 647

Sixty-six more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 647, an official said. The fresh cases include seven inmates of a jail and a staff member of the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

The authorities received the results of 386 samples, of which 66 were COVID-19 positive, she said. A total of 30 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 1,376, the official said.