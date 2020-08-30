Left Menu
Development News Edition

66 more people test COVID-19 positive in UP’s Muzaffarnagar; active cases now 647

Sixty-six more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 647, an official said. A total of 30 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 1,376, the official said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:05 IST
66 more people test COVID-19 positive in UP’s Muzaffarnagar; active cases now 647

Sixty-six more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 647, an official said. The fresh cases include seven inmates of a jail and a staff member of the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

The authorities received the results of 386 samples, of which 66 were COVID-19 positive, she said. A total of 30 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 1,376, the official said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

TIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday

Telecom Italia TIM is set to sign off on a landmark deal with U.S. fund KKR on Monday that could lay the groundwork for plans to create a single ultrafast broadband network promoted by the Italian government.Rome is keen to create a single ...

Cong demands discussion in Parliament over Chinese activities on border

The Congress on Sunday claimed that satellite imagery shows China has installed missile sites on the eastern borders at Naku La and Doka La, posing a threat to Indias security, and demanded that the government take the nation into confiden...

A's-Astros game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Athletics series finale against the host Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon has been postponed following a positive test result for COVID-19 within the Oakland organization. Major League Baseball announced the postponement Sunday mornin...

Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia, source says

An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary. Israels flag car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020