Militants hurl grenade at police post in J-K's Sopore area

Militants on Sunday hurled a grenade towards a police post in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident so far, he said.

At 9.25 pm, the militants hurled a grenade towards Warpora police post in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, the official said. After the explosion, a sentry retaliated by firing a few shots in the air, he added.