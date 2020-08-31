Left Menu
Development News Edition

History-sheeter held following encounter in Greater Noida

The gunfight broke out near Dadri late on Sunday night after the accused, who was on a motorcycle along with his accomplice, got intercepted during a police check in the area, the officials said. The accused identified as Ankit, a resident of adjoining Bulandshahr district, was arrested while his partner managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:03 IST
History-sheeter held following encounter in Greater Noida

A history-sheeter was arrested after an encounter with the police in which he got shot in the leg in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Monday. The gunfight broke out near Dadri late on Sunday night after the accused, who was on a motorcycle along with his accomplice, got intercepted during a police check in the area, the officials said.

The accused identified as Ankit, a resident of adjoining Bulandshahr district, was arrested while his partner managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. “During checking, they tried to flee the spot and opened fire on the police team. Ankit was hit in one of his legs in retaliatory firing by the police and held. He was taken to a hospital for treatment,” Singh said.

Ankit carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest and has been involved in at least seven cases of loot in the region besides cases registered under the Arms Act, the officer said. He was most recently involved in the attack on a local trader and his son in Greater Noida. The trader's son was severely injured in the attack and Ankit was booked for an attempt to murder but went absconding, the DCP said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station and further proceedings were underway, the police said. His motorcycle was impounded and an illegal firearm seized from him after the encounter, the police said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 9.2 to Rs 895.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for September delivery moved up by Rs 9.2, or 1.0...

Former athletes, sports shows take lead on social justice

Chris Webbers emotional comments last week in support of NBA players, who boycotted the playoffs after the shooting of Jacob Blake, generated millions of views because they came from the heart and addressed sensitive topics. But for Webber ...

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...

Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Masuko dead at 71

Mitsubishi Motors Corps former chairman Osamu Masuko has died from heart failure, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020