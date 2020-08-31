Elephant kills man near Coimbatore, tiger a woman in Nilgiris

A man and a tribal woman were killed by wild animals in separate incidents on Monday, police said. In one incident, the 55-year-old man, sleeping on the precincts of a temple near here, was trampled to death by an elephant in the early hours, the police said.

Nagaraj of Coimbatore had been spending the nights at the shrine for the last few months following a family dispute. Based on information that he was lying dead, police arrived and found elephant trail confirming an attack by the animal, the police said.

In the other incident at noon, the 50-year-old woman was found mauled to death in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve of Masinagudi in Nilgiris district and pugmarks near the body indicated she was killed by a tiger. Gowri of Kudubarpadi village was grazing sheep when the big cat attacked, forest officials said.