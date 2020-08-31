Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Recruitment Agency's common entrance test to help 2.5 crore job seekers: Jitendra Singh

"There are around 2.5 crore young job aspirants and they are ready to go to any part of the country to appear for preliminary (recruitment) examinations - whether it is railways or SSC (Staff Selection Commission) or banks," the Union minister of state for personnel said. Singh said that CET, to be held in at least one centre in every district of the country, will immensely help those living in far-flung areas since they have to travel a lot to reach examination centres in other states or cities.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:28 IST
National Recruitment Agency's common entrance test to help 2.5 crore job seekers: Jitendra Singh

At least 2.5 crore job aspirants across the country are likely to benefit from a common entrance test (CET) to be held by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for various government agencies to fill up vacant posts, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Those who were earlier unable to appear for recruitment tests for various reasons would now get another chance and thus the number of candidates may increase to a maximum of three crore, Singh said while addressing a webinar.

The Union Cabinet on August 19 approved creation of the NRA to conduct an online CET for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs. The move will allow job- seekers to take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams. "There are around 2.5 crore young job aspirants and they are ready to go to any part of the country to appear for preliminary (recruitment) examinations - whether it is railways or SSC (Staff Selection Commission) or banks," the Union minister of state for personnel said.

Singh said that CET, to be held in at least one centre in every district of the country, will immensely help those living in far-flung areas since they have to travel a lot to reach examination centres in other states or cities. "Families of women job seekers are unable to send them to appear for the examinations for reasons like distance, lodging difficulties, etc. Now they can allow them to take the test since the centres will not be far off," the minister said.

He said that CET will be of great convenience to both recruiters and job seekers. While CET will save candidates from various inconveniences, it will also prove to be cost-effective for recruiters, Singh said.

The minister held that it is not just another reform in governance, but a huge social and economic reform with multi-faceted implications. Through CET, candidates will be selected for non- technical posts to which recruitment is currently carried out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

"We also hope to enlarge the spectrum of services," the minister said adding that the CET will ensure transparency. If state governments want to take advantage of CET for recruiting people, a formal arrangement can be entered into, he said.

Singh said that he has personally spoken to some chief ministers, and the CMs of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have told him that they are toying with the idea. Some arrangements can also be made with the private sector if it wants to make use of CET, the minister said.

He said that questions in CET will be set in several local languages..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli leads sporting fraternity in condoling Pranab Mukerjee's death

The Indian sporting fraternity, led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all. Mukherjee, who served as the 13th pr...

Montenegro's pro-Western ruling party falls short of majority in vote

President Milo Djukanovics pro-Western party suffered a major setback in Montenegros parliamentary election, results showed on Monday, winning most votes but losing its majority and so requiring a coalition partner to stay in power. The Dem...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 stalls at record level, set for best August in 36 years

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on an economic revival due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in decades. The Federal Reserves commitment to tolerate inflation and keep inter...

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020