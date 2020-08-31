Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use of force during Muharram procession in Srinagar against all norms: Omar Abdullah

The party termed the action of the police “unwarranted, inhuman and discriminatory”. “The brutality on mourners in terms of arrests, torture, raining of pellets and baton charging is unacceptable and that the party unequivocally condemns it,” the NC's provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said in the statement.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:51 IST
Use of force during Muharram procession in Srinagar against all norms: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday condemned the use of force on Shia mourners during an Ashura procession, saying the unprecedented crackdown goes against all norms in a civilised society. “Our unequivocal condemnation of the completely unwarranted use of force, including pellets, against Muharram mourners. This unprecedented crack down goes against all norms that a civilised society would expect,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

The NC leader was reacting to the use of force on the Shia mourners in some parts of the city here on Sunday. Police fired tear smoke shells and pellets on the mourners leading to injuries to several of them. Meanwhile, in a statement, the NC said showering pellets on Muharram mourners was a "new low".

The party expressed outrage over the “indiscriminate” use of pellet guns on mourners observing Youm-e-Ashura -- the tenth day of the 10-day mourning period -- and condemned subjecting of the mourners to “brute force” by police. The party termed the action of the police “unwarranted, inhuman and discriminatory”.

“The brutality on mourners in terms of arrests, torture, raining of pellets and baton charging is unacceptable and that the party unequivocally condemns it,” the NC's provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said in the statement. He said denying people to perform their religious activities was “a new low which unfortunately has become a new normal” in J&K.

“The administration was already aware of the forthcoming holy month of Muharram, on that account it was supposed to chalk out a programme with different religious groups, try to bring them onboard to ensure necessary safety measures in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. Despite the barbarism of police, the mourners didn't indulge in any violent act. Actions like these are giving a lie to the commitments of the government on zero tolerance for human rights violations,” he said. Wani said the use of pellet guns, canes and teargas shells on the mourners shows how “unfeeling” the civil administration and local police is.

“The brutality has left several mourners injured, some of whom have incurred fatal injuries on their vital parts. Even journalists and scribes were heckled and baton charged. Police on their part to contain the processions should have used persuasion, but as a norm, it is not on the priority list of the government vis-à-vis J&K and in particular Kashmir. “On one hand, the government is claiming everything is normal, why is it then resorting to such inhuman acts, why are people's voices being muzzled? I, on behalf of my party, condemn these brutalities,” he said.

The NC provincial president said the inter-sectarian bonhomie has been a cultural mainstay of Kashmir and that the people of Kashmir have never allowed such divisive forces to break unity. “We demand thorough action against those elements who are trying to give the incidents a sectarian colour. Such elements should be unmasked, named and shammed. There is no place for such elements in our society. Our party demands a strong action against such mischievous elements,” he said.

Wani also expressed outrage at the alleged heckling of journalists by security forces and police, saying such actions on part of the government present a wrong picture of the country internationally..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Complete lockdown in Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12: Chief secy

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to go ahead with three days of complete lockdown in September, clearing the air over the issue after the Unlock 4 guidelines asked states to take the Centre into confidence before imposing any lo...

Kohli leads sporting fraternity in condoling Pranab Mukerjee's death

The Indian sporting fraternity, led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all. Mukherjee, who served as the 13th pr...

Montenegro's pro-Western ruling party falls short of majority in vote

President Milo Djukanovics pro-Western party suffered a major setback in Montenegros parliamentary election, results showed on Monday, winning most votes but losing its majority and so requiring a coalition partner to stay in power. The Dem...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 stalls at record level, set for best August in 36 years

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on an economic revival due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in decades. The Federal Reserves commitment to tolerate inflation and keep inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020