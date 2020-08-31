Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samajwadi Party students' wing members protest against conducting of JEE-NEET exam in Lucknow

Police baton charge members of students' wing of Samajwadi Party who were protesting on Monday against Centre's decision to conduct JEE-NEET 2020 examinations in September.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:10 IST
Samajwadi Party students' wing members protest against conducting of JEE-NEET exam in Lucknow
Somen Burma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Police baton charge members of students' wing of Samajwadi Party who were protesting on Monday against Centre's decision to conduct JEE-NEET 2020 examinations in September. According to the police, some Samajwadi Party workers who were protesting against the conducting of exams were told to disperse as it is time of COVID-19 when they did not listen to the police. Mild force was used and some people have been arrested.

Speaking to reporters, Somen Burma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central said, "Some Samajwadi Party workers gathered here to protest against the Centre's decision to conduct JEE-NEET 2020 examinations. When they were told by the local police officer to disperse in view of COVID-19 they did not listen so police had to use mild force." "We have arrested over 50 people and will take further action against them," Burma added.

Many state governments have been opposing the Centre's decision to conduct the exams of Joint Entrance Exam and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in the month of September amid COVID-19. Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said the safety and future of the students were top most priority with regard to the conduct of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Postpone work on finalising health data management policy till discussion in Parl: Yechury to PM

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking postponement of work on the Health Data Management Policy HDMP and stating that a structured discussion on it was necessary before such a policy...

Mukherjee was like a guide to RSS and affectionate towards us; his death irreparable loss to Sangh: Mohan Bhagwat.

Mukherjee was like a guide to RSS and affectionate towards us his death irreparable loss to Sangh Mohan Bhagwat....

SC asks Mallya to appear before it on Oct 5 in contempt case, dismisses his review plea

The Supreme Court Monday directed fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to appear before it on October 5 while dismissing his plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his child...

Australia says journalist detained in China

Chinese authorities have detained an Australian citizen who worked as a high-profile television anchor in China, Australias foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Monday. Tensions between Beijing and Canberra have been running...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020