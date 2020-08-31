Samajwadi Party students' wing members protest against conducting of JEE-NEET exam in Lucknow

Police baton charge members of students' wing of Samajwadi Party who were protesting on Monday against Centre's decision to conduct JEE-NEET 2020 examinations in September. According to the police, some Samajwadi Party workers who were protesting against the conducting of exams were told to disperse as it is time of COVID-19 when they did not listen to the police. Mild force was used and some people have been arrested.

Speaking to reporters, Somen Burma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central said, "Some Samajwadi Party workers gathered here to protest against the Centre's decision to conduct JEE-NEET 2020 examinations. When they were told by the local police officer to disperse in view of COVID-19 they did not listen so police had to use mild force." "We have arrested over 50 people and will take further action against them," Burma added.

Many state governments have been opposing the Centre's decision to conduct the exams of Joint Entrance Exam and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in the month of September amid COVID-19. Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said the safety and future of the students were top most priority with regard to the conduct of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6. (ANI)