Cops donate Rs 86.50 lakh to family of constable killed by history-sheeter in TN

More than Rs 86 lakh has been mobilised by way of voluntary contribution by police personnel as relief to the family of a constable killed in a bomb attack by a history-sheeter here recently. A cheque for Rs 86.50 lakh was on Monday handed over to the family of P Subramanian, killed on August 18 when a special team of police personnel, including him, went to arrest Duraimuthu, who hurled two country bombs at them at Manakkarai here.

Police officers and personnel in ten districts in the South Zone had voluntarilly contributed the amount, officials said. The cheque was given to Subramanian's wife and his father by Inspector-General of Police (South Zone) S Murugan, Deputy Inspector-General Praveen Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar, they said.

Duraimuthu, who faced two murder cases among others, had hurled country bombs at the police team when it reached the area following a tip-off. The second bomb had exploded fatally injuring the constable in the head and also the history-sheeter, who also died.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had already announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased policeman's family besides ordering a government job to a kin based on qualification..