Left Menu
Development News Edition

27 poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo

Police said Monday that two people faced preliminary charges of trespassing and illegally being inside a bunker. Two of the five were released from intensive care on Monday, NTB reported. More people could face preliminary charges, police said, adding that the weekend rave is still being investigated.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:30 IST
27 poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 27 people were hospitalized after being poisoned at a rave party in Oslo by carbon monoxide given off by portable generators, Norwegian media reported. Police said Monday that two people faced preliminary charges of trespassing and illegally being inside a bunker. Five people were hospitalised in critical condition — including two police officers who were the first at the scene — but their lives are not in danger, the Norwegian news agency NTB said. Two of the five were released from intensive care on Monday, NTB reported.

More people could face preliminary charges, police said, adding that the weekend rave is still being investigated. Preliminary charges are a step short of formal charges. Up to 200 party-goers in their 20s and 30s had gathered in the bunker in the Norwegian capital for the rave, which used portable diesel generators to power lighting and sound systems.

Officers discovered the event early Sunday when a police patrol met a group of confused young people in the park where the bunkers lies. Emergency services found seven more people unconscious in the bunker. The party started late Saturday night and had been announced on closed social media pages.

The company that owns the bunker described the illegal rave as a "serious break-in" and insisted that it did not bear any responsibility, Norway's VG newspaper reported. The entrance to the bunker had been previously closed with double-reinforced concrete but the new owners only secured it with wooden boards. The organizers later said the diesel generators were in a room with ventilation but neither police nor the fire department could confirm that. Several who attended told Norwegian media that they had to go outside several times to breathe fresh air.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced by burning carbon-based fuels, including gas, oil, wood and coal. The gas is harmful because it displaces oxygen from red blood cells, resulting in damage to major organs. Exposure can cause headache, dizziness, nausea, coughing, breathing problems and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat. In some cases it can be fatal.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe says foreign white farmers can apply to get back seized land

Foreign white farmers settled in Zimbabwe whose land was seized under Robert Mugabe can apply to get it back and will be offered land elsewhere if restitution proves impractical, the government said on Monday. Last month, Zimbabwe agreed to...

Baltic states impose sanctions on Lukashenko and other Belarus officials

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials on Monday, signalling impatience with the Wests cautious approach by announcing sanctions without waiting for the rest of ...

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

High above a vast expanse of desert the Israeli pilots voice broke through the passengers chatter on Monday to announce that the plane had just crossed into Saudi airspace. Members of the Israeli and U.S. delegations paused for a light ripp...

Bannon co-defendant pleads not guilty to U.S. border wall fraud; judge sets trial date

Brian Kolfage, the U.S. Air Force veteran charged alongside former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors in a scheme to build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, pleaded not guilty on Monday. Feder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020