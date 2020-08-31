Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 19-yr-old man dies allegedly in police custody, SHO suspended

While the police claimed that Mohit alias Monu died as his health condition worsened suddenly, the district administration has launched a magisterial investigation into the matter. "Monu was called to the Lalganj police station for questioning in connection with a motorcycle theft on Sunday.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:54 IST
UP: 19-yr-old man dies allegedly in police custody, SHO suspended

A 19-year-old man died allegedly in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, prompting authorities to suspend a policeman over the matter, officials said on Monday. While the police claimed that Mohit alias Monu died as his health condition worsened suddenly, the district administration has launched a magisterial investigation into the matter.

"Monu was called to the Lalganj police station for questioning in connection with a motorcycle theft on Sunday. "At the police station, his health condition worsened suddenly and he was rushed to the district hospital," the Raebareli Police said in a statement.

"Monu died during treatment at the district hospital on Sunday," the police claimed. However, the deceased's mother Rajpati has given a complaint to senior officials alleging that her son died due to police brutality in their custody. Scores of people also gathered outside the Lalganj police station on Monday to protest the alleged police action.

Station House Officer of Lalganj police station Harishankar Prajapti has been suspended "as he was found prima facie guilty" in the matter, according to the statement. "Taking note of the complaint, District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastav has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the matter. The probe would be done by an additional DM and report submitted to the additional superintendent of police,” it added.

The body has been sent for postmortem and strict action would be taken on the basis of the autopsy report as well as the magisterial inquiry's conclusion, the police said..

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

DU's registration process ends; varsity receives highest number of applications in 3 yrs

The registration process for admission to the Delhi University ended on Monday with over 5.63 lakh aspirants applying online for undergraduate courses, the highest in the last three years. A total of 1,83,674 students have applied for postg...

New Jersey, California ease dining restrictions in moves toward pre-pandemic economies

New Jersey and California on Monday took incremental steps toward resumption of their pre-pandemic economies by allowing restaurants to begin limited indoor dining, as new coronavirus cases abated nationwide despite some new hotspots. New J...

In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden blames Trump for sowing chaos amid crises

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump in a speech from battleground state Pennsylvania on Monday of sowing chaos amid nationwide protests, pushing back on Republican assertions that Trump stands for law ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 142...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020