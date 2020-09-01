Car accident in Mumbai's Crawford market leaves four dead, four injured
Four people died and four others were injured when a speeding car crashed into a cafe in Crawford market on Monday evening.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 07:08 IST
Four people died and four others were injured when a speeding car crashed into a cafe in Crawford market on Monday evening. Officials from the Pydhonie police station had reached the spot after the accident.
After the accident which happened at around 9 pm, the injured were taken to a hospital, where the four persons were declared brought dead. The treatment of the rest is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)