Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scores of people pay tribute to Pranab at ancestral temple

"We are lucky that this great son of the country hailed from our village; his demise has left a void that cannot be filled," said Karuna Shankar Roy, a middle-aged resident of Mirati. The former president, son of freedom fighter Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee, did his schooling from Shibchandra Uchcha Bidyalaya (high school) at Kirnahar.

PTI | Kirnahar | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:51 IST
Scores of people pay tribute to Pranab at ancestral temple

An oil portrait of former president Pranab Mukherjee graced the wooden chair, on which he would sit and chant shlokas at his ancestral temple in Birbhum during Durga Puja, as scores of people lined up to offer floral tributes and light candles in memory of their beloved 'Poltu da'. Grief-stricken neighbours and family members, who had been holding yagnas for Mukherjee's recovery over the past three weeks, milled around his residence 'Kamada Kinkar Bhavan' at Miriti village on Tuesday, most of them recounting how the statesman touched their lives in one way or the other.

"The village has lost its guardian," Bipattaran Mukhopadhyay, the family priest, said, standing in front of the temple, inside which stood the half-done clay idols of Goddess Durga and her children, work for which started on Rath Yatra, just like every year. Mukherjee, who had in his earlier years sat on the floor of the temple to perform the Durga puja rituals, took to the chair with carved hand rest in his later years, he said.

Several elders in the village said Durga puja will no longer be the same without him. "We are lucky that this great son of the country hailed from our village; his demise has left a void that cannot be filled," said Karuna Shankar Roy, a middle-aged resident of Mirati.

The former president, son of freedom fighter Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee, did his schooling from Shibchandra Uchcha Bidyalaya (high school) at Kirnahar. He graduated from Vidyasagar College at Siuri, the district town. Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

His mortal remains were cremated with full state honours on Tuesday afternoon.PTI AMR RMS RMS.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept 1

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Postbank and Post Office develop SASSA electronic voucher payment system

Long queues outside the South African Post Office SAPO pay points will soon be a thing of the past with the help of an electronic voucher system.The Postbank and Post Office have jointly developed an electronic voucher payment system for re...

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Rajnath to leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO meet

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO which is expected to deliberate on regional security scenario, officials said. Besides attending the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020