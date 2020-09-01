Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farooq Abdullah expresses grief over demise of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee who breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi. I join the country in paying homage to him,” he said. NC vice president Omar Abdullah, while condoling Mukherjee’s demise said, whenever he met the former President, he found their interactions memorable.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:54 IST
Farooq Abdullah expresses grief over demise of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee who breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi. “With great sorrow, I received the news of the unfortunate passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji, a thorough gentleman, a democrat and a statesman. His contribution towards the nation-building will be remembered for all the times to come,” Abdullah said. Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month, passed away on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He was 84. He was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The NC president expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family. “A legend has left us; he has had a chequered political career, wherein he got to serve the country in various capacities. An iconic figure in politics, he belonged to the fast diminishing tribe of politicians who are widely respected across the political spectrum. I join the country in paying homage to him,” he said.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah, while condoling Mukherjee’s demise said, whenever he met the former President, he found their interactions memorable. “His encyclopaedic memory meant he always had an anecdote to make the point under discussion. The last of the generations able to reach across the political aisle, I pay my earnest homage to him. I also express unison with the bereaved family, friends and associates of his in their hour of grief. I pray for peace to the departed soul as well," Omar Abdullah said.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept 1

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Postbank and Post Office develop SASSA electronic voucher payment system

Long queues outside the South African Post Office SAPO pay points will soon be a thing of the past with the help of an electronic voucher system.The Postbank and Post Office have jointly developed an electronic voucher payment system for re...

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Rajnath to leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO meet

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO which is expected to deliberate on regional security scenario, officials said. Besides attending the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020