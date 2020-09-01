1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP
The incident took place near Janta Nagar market under Piparpur police station, they said. Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur district, was killed and three others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided with each other, Station House Officer Santosh Singh said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, the police said. An investigation is underway in the incident, they said..PTI | Amethi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:07 IST
A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were badly injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place near Janta Nagar market under Piparpur police station, they said.
Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur district, was killed and three others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided with each other, Station House Officer Santosh Singh said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, the police said.
An investigation is underway in the incident, they said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Vipin Kumar
- Uttar Pradesh
- Amethi
- Piparpur
- Sultanpur
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Three arrested for raping teenage girl in Sitapur
Twenty Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff members test positive for coronavirus ahead of session: Speaker.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Atul Garg tests positive for COVID-19
Priyanka Gandhi expresses concern over urea shortage in Uttar Pradesh, asks Centre to intervene
Flood relief work a high priority: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister