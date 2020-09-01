Left Menu
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP

The incident took place near Janta Nagar market under Piparpur police station, they said. Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur district, was killed and three others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided with each other, Station House Officer Santosh Singh said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, the police said. An investigation is underway in the incident, they said..

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:07 IST
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP

A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were badly injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place near Janta Nagar market under Piparpur police station, they said.

Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur district, was killed and three others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided with each other, Station House Officer Santosh Singh said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, the police said.

An investigation is underway in the incident, they said..

