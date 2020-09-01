BSF men save lives of four persons in Bengal's Murshidabad
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:31 IST
BSF personnel came to the rescue of four persons in two separate incidents in Bengal's Murshidabad district, near the India-Bangladesh border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Tuesday. Three fishermen frantically waved and screamed for help after their boat capsized midstream in the Ganga at Bamnabad near the border on Monday, the statement said.
Alerted by their cries, the border guards rushed to the spot in engine-fitted boats and rescued all three. After administering first-aid, the fishermen -- residents of the district -- were taken to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
In another incident on the same day, a man was bitten by a snake near Lawangola border outpost. A BSF jawan at the outpost rushed him to a health centre, where he was given anti-snake venom, the statement added.
