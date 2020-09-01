Left Menu
2,57,904 farmers to benefit from new cold chain projects: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New integrated cold chain projects are likely to generate direct and indirect employment for 16,200 people and are likely to benefit 2,57,904 farmers, said Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries on Tuesday.

01-09-2020
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (file Photo). Image Credit: ANI

New integrated cold chain projects are likely to generate direct and indirect employment for 16,200 people and are likely to benefit 2,57,904 farmers, said Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries on Tuesday. Around 27 projects were approved in Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meetings under the Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value addition infrastructure of Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY). The meetings were chaired by Badal through video conferencing.

According to an official press release, the projects have been approved across the states of Andhra Pradesh (7), Bihar(1), Gujarat(2), Haryana(4), Karnataka(3), Kerala(1), MP(1), Punjab(1), Rajasthan(2), Tamil Nadu(4) and Uttar Pradesh(1). These 27 new integrated cold chain projects will leverage a total investment of Rs 743 crores for the creation of modern, innovative infrastructure and effective cold chain facilities for the food processing sector across the nation. These projects with a grant-in-aid of Rs 208 crores will help increase efficiency and sustainability in India's food supply chain.

Badal added that saving the perishable produce, by provisioning adequate infrastructure, shall not only help in augmenting farmer's incomes but it shall also act as a small step towards making India AtmaNirbhar (self-reliant) in the fruits and vegetables sector. She further said: "These Integrated Cold Chain projects will not only provide a big boost to the growth of food processing infrastructure but would also help in streamlining the agricultural supply chain, generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in rural areas, provide better prices to farmers, end-users, and benefit allied sectors."

85 Cold Chain Projects have been considered for financial assistance throughout the country. (ANI)

