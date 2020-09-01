Mangaluru MLA hits out at Centre on GST issue

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader on Tuesday criticised the Centre's refusal to pay GST compensation due to the state. Addressing a press meet here, the Congress leader alleged the Centre is shirking responsibility after a failed implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and asking the states to raise loans.

The Centre's proposal should be rejected as compensation is the state's right as per the GST agreement, he said. Khader said the Centre is describing the current situation as an act of God after creating an economic mess resulting in an unemployment crisis and GDP downfall.

The crisis is clearly not the result of any act of God, but an act of fraud, he alleged and said the Centre should borrow from the Reserve Bank and pay the states. Khader criticised the BJP MPs from the state who were acting like mute spectators to the problems faced by the state in the wake of the crisis.

MLC Harish Kumar, the DCC president, former MLAs J R Lobo, Abhayachandra Jain and former MLC Ivan DSouza were present.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI.