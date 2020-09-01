Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Centre decides to again close canteens at central govt departments in Delhi

On April 20, the government had closed all departmental canteens in its offices to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. “As the re-opening of prohibited activities has gradually been allowed, it has been decided to open the departmental canteens located in ministries/departments of Government of India in Delhi," reads the order issued on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:55 IST
COVID-19: Centre decides to again close canteens at central govt departments in Delhi

The central government on Tuesday decided to close canteens at central government departments in Delhi to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Personnel Ministry order. It has withdrawn its earlier order issued on Friday allowing reopening of canteens in the national capital.

The ministry said its August 28 order regarding re-opening of departmental canteens stands withdrawn with immediate effect and until further orders. On April 20, the government had closed all departmental canteens in its offices to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As the re-opening of prohibited activities has gradually been allowed, it has been decided to open the departmental canteens located in ministries/departments of Government of India in Delhi," reads the order issued on Friday. “All the ministries/departments/offices as well as the central government employees are, therefore, directed to ensure strict compliance of instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Personnel and Training from time to time on social distancing norms and health and hygiene practices, etc.” the order had said.

There are 1,352 registered canteens and tiffin rooms functioning in various offices of the central government, all over India, according to the Personnel Ministry's website..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his companys luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed deale...

Coal India to invest over 1.22 lakh crores on 500 projects by 2023-24: Pralhad Joshi

With an aim to achieve 1 billion tonnes BT coal production by the year 2023-24 and make the nation Aatmanirbhar in coal, National Miner Coal India Ltd CIL will invest over Rs 1.22 lakh crores on about 500 projects related to coal evacuation...

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...

Farmer found dead in UP

The body of a 55-year-old farmer, who was missing since Monday, was found in the fields in the Bhora Kalan area here on Tuesday, police said. Sukhpal was missing since Monday when he went to his irrigate his farm, they said.His body with in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020