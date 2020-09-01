Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 53 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Tuesday out of 674 samples tested, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:58 IST
Nagaland reports 53 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 53 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Tuesday out of 674 samples tested, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. These cases were reported from Kohima, Mon, and Dimapur districts of the state.

"Update! Out of 674 results received, 53 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 31 in Kohima, 13 in Mon, and 9 in Dimapur," the minister said in a tweet. "Also the state reported 133 recoveries of COVID-19 patients. 77 in Dimapur, 51 in Kohima, 3 in Mon and 2 in Tuensang," he added.

India saw 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 28,39,882 and the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to 77 per cent, Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his companys luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed deale...

Coal India to invest over 1.22 lakh crores on 500 projects by 2023-24: Pralhad Joshi

With an aim to achieve 1 billion tonnes BT coal production by the year 2023-24 and make the nation Aatmanirbhar in coal, National Miner Coal India Ltd CIL will invest over Rs 1.22 lakh crores on about 500 projects related to coal evacuation...

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...

Farmer found dead in UP

The body of a 55-year-old farmer, who was missing since Monday, was found in the fields in the Bhora Kalan area here on Tuesday, police said. Sukhpal was missing since Monday when he went to his irrigate his farm, they said.His body with in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020