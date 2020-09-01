Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD’s Bikram Majithia slams Punjab govt over ‘rising’ robbery incidents, cites attack on Raina kin

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia Tuesday attacked the Congress-led government over the alleged rising incidents of robbery in Punjab, citing a brutal attack on the relatives of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in Pathankot.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:34 IST
SAD’s Bikram Majithia slams Punjab govt over ‘rising’ robbery incidents, cites attack on Raina kin

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia Tuesday attacked the Congress-led government over the alleged rising incidents of robbery in Punjab, citing a brutal attack on the relatives of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in Pathankot. Majithia asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to issue immediate instructions to the state police to check these antisocial elements. There is a sharp increase in incidents of snatching, robbery and armed dacoity in the state which had recently led to the killing of two kin of renowned cricketer Suresh Raina, Majithia alleged.

It clearly indicated that people who were ruling the state had locked themselves up and left the people to their fate, he said. Raina's relatives were attacked by some robbers in Pathankot's Tharyal village on the intervening night of August 19 and 20. The cricketer’s 58-year-old uncle Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries in the attack and died on the spot, while Kaushal, Ashok’s elder son, died Monday night at a private hospital.

Ashok's wife Asha Devi is still critical, while their second son, Apin, 28, is out of danger. The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter on Tuesday, demanding a probe into the incident. Majithia, in a statement here, alleged that it seemed the “law of the jungle” was prevailing in the state. The Akali leader alleged that even women were not safe.

“A girl was forced to defend herself when attacked with a weapon in a snatching incident a few days back. In another recent incident, a 65-year-old woman brick kiln-owner was hacked to death outside her home in Payal,” he said. “All unlawful activities should be stopped even if they have the patronage of Congress legislators. Also rotten apples in the state force should be identified and exemplary punishment awarded to them. The politician-police nexus which encourages lumpen elements to break the law should be put to an end,” Majithia alleged.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Section of wall on old Amsterdam canal collapses

A section of wall and sidewalk on one of Amsterdams historic canals collapsed on Tuesday in a rare accident, but nobody was injured. The roughly 15 meter 50 foot section of wall on the Grimburgwal, near the citys central Dam square, abruptl...

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his companys luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed deale...

Coal India to invest over 1.22 lakh crores on 500 projects by 2023-24: Pralhad Joshi

With an aim to achieve 1 billion tonnes BT coal production by the year 2023-24 and make the nation Aatmanirbhar in coal, National Miner Coal India Ltd CIL will invest over Rs 1.22 lakh crores on about 500 projects related to coal evacuation...

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020