Noida: Woman jumps to death on b'day after fight with sister over cake cutting

The family said there was a fight between the two sisters over the cutting of cake after which the woman jumped off the balcony and died," the officer said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:53 IST
A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off a 10th floor flat in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday following a quarrel with her elder sister over cutting a birthday cake, police said

The woman lived with her parents in Jaypee Kosmos society in Sector 134 and was celebrating her birthday at her married sister's house in the same complex, an officer from the local Expressway Police Station said

“The woman and her parents had gathered in the flat of her sister where her in-laws and some other people had also come to celebrate the birthday. The family said there was a fight between the two sisters over the cutting of cake after which the woman jumped off the balcony and died,” the officer said. The exact details of the fight were not available, with the official saying the police have been only told that the incident took place due to some argument over cake cutting.

